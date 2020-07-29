Rhea files petition in SC

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the actor has moved the Supreme Court to seek transfer of the FIR lodged against her from Patna, Rajput's hometown, to Mumbai.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of investigation in the late actor's death to Mumbai. The 'Jalebi' actor told the top court that the case is already being investigated by the Mumbai Police and she, along with others, have already given their statements there.

Rhea stated that there cannot be two investigations in the same incident. She further added that she was willing to cooperate with the Mumbai Police in the probe.

A four-member police team from Patna arrived in Mumbai to investigate the claims made in the FIR by the late actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh. However, when the Bihar Police team reached her residence, they reportedly did not find her there. The police have started looking for the actor.

Initiating the investigation into late actor Sushant's suicide case, the Bihar Police will probe the transactions made from his bank account and interrogate several people in the matter. A top Bihar police officer said that the police team from Bihar has met senior officers of the Bandra police station, who have assured them of full cooperation and asked them to meet the concerned DCPs in connection with the probe. He said the police might take action if they are not satisfied with the answers about the transactions made from the late actor's bank account. Along with this, the team will also investigate as to why Sushant changed his SIM frequently and look into the call detail records (CDRs) of all the numbers used by him.