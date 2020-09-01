Rhea files complaint against media persons

Actor Rhea Chakraborty filed a police complaint against media persons for gathering inside her residential complex. As per a Mumbai Police official's statement, she asked the police to tell the media not to obstruct her way and to work keeping her constitutional rights in mind.

Earlier, the 'Sonali Cable' star had shared a video of her father getting mobbed by the press outside their home. She wrote in her caption, "This is inside my building compound. The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retired army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family's life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, but no help was provided to us. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, but no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance and to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request Mumbai Police to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. In COVID-19 times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided. Thank you."

In another video, she filmed her building security guard and narrated how he was attacked by the media.