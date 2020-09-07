Rhea claims SSR & his co-stars consumed drugs

A leading news channel reported that Rhea chakraborty confessed to NCB that she was procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput through her brother Showik Chakraborty. The news channel also reported that Rhea said that the late Bollywood actor got hooked to drugs during 'Kedarnath' shoot.

The news channel further reported that Rhea, in her statement to NCB, confirmed that the 'Kai Po Che' star was consuming drugs since 2016. She also shared that many of his co-stars consumed drugs with him while shooting for the film.

Apart from this, the report also stated that Sushant made Rhea type 'WhatsApp' messages for drugs and that he used to dictate messages regarding the drugs and getting these drugs.