Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts defreezed after a year

A special court ordered the unfreezing of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty's bank accounts and the return of her electronic gadgets over a year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained her in connection with the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

NCB had also arrested her brother and over two dozen others, including alleged drug peddlers in 2020 in the same case. The Chakraborty siblings have since been released on bail.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The CBI is separately probing abetment to suicide charges against Rhea.

Rajput's father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with the Patna Police against Chakraborty, her parents and her brother, Showik in 2020.

The CBI took over the probe in August 2020 on orders of the Supreme Court. Two other agencies - the Enforcement Directorate and NCB - are also investigating different aspects of the case.

In her first application regarding the unfreezing of her bank accounts, Rhea said that NCB froze them without any reason and added that the action was unjust and caused prejudice to her. She further added that she needs the bank accounts to pay her taxes, support her lifestyle as well to take care of her younger brother.

Chakraborty's lawyer argued the matter will take time for disposal and that it is unnecessary to freeze the bank accounts.

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, who represented NCB, said the financial investigation in the case was going on. He added that if the accounts are unfrozen, the investigation could be hampered.

The special court observed that the investigating officer in the case has said that he has left a decision on the matter to the discretion of the court.

It added that in such circumstances, Rhea Chakraborty is entitled to unfreezing the bank account and FDs subject to conditions. The court asked her to give an undertaking via an affidavit saying that during the pendency and conclusion of the trial, she shall make the balance amount, as shown on September 16, 2020, available for necessary orders.

Sarpande said that a laboratory, where Chakraborty's seized phone and laptop were sent for forensic analysis, has returned them and the investigating officer in the case has informed her that she can collect them.

The court separately ordered that the electronic gadgets be returned after due verification and identification after executing a bond of Rs 1

lakh.