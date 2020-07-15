Rhea breaks silence on late actor Sushant

After observing silence for a month, Rhea Chakraborty finally shared her thoughts with all and penned a note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two were rumoured to be a couple before the actor decided to take his life. As July 14 marked the one-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea penned a long note talking about the love that they shared. She poured her heart out and wrote that she will love her beloved Sushi for a lifetime. The post received support from many Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and others.

Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Tahira Kashyap, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Maheep Kapoor, Jassie Gill, Mohit Marwah and many others commented on Rhea's post. Most of them left hearts and 'folded hands' emojis on her post. Along with the note, Rhea also shared a few candid pictures of her with Sushant.

On the other side, post the death of 'Kai Po Che' actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, Rhea was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement. She was interrogated for more than 10 hours by the police team.