Rhea breaks her silence on SSR

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death news has spread like a wildfire, for the first time Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and made some shocking revelations. During her interview with a leading news channel, the 'Sonali Cable' actor opened up about their much-talked-about Europe trip and the late actor's depressive episode that he experienced in 2013.

Rhea revealed that Sushant used to feel claustrophobic while sitting in the flight following, following which he popped a pill before their Paris flight. The 'Raabta' star was happy in Switzerland, but he was affected by the gothic hotel in Italy. She said, "When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he felt claustrophobic on a flight. He took a medicine, 'Modafinil', without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he did not leave his room for three days. Before the trip he said that he was very happy. He told me that he was very excited for the trip, as he wanted to show me his true side during this trip. He wanted to walk on the streets and have fun with me, which he could not do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened."

She went on to reveal that Sushant had confessed to her that he was seeing a psychiatrist after a depressive episode in 2013.

"In Switzerland, he was fine. When we reached Italy, we stayed at a Gothic hotel, which we did not know at the time of booking. In our room there was a dome-like structure, which I did not like. I asked him that we should change our hotel, but he insisted on staying there. He told me that there was something. His health deteriorated there and he started having anxiety attacks. Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty," added the 'Jalebi' star.

Rhea further said, "He told me that the same doctor advised him to take 'Modafinil' he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that, he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut short the trip and returned."

She also said that she was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money, contrary to reports that have been doing the rounds.

While dispelling doubts about the same, Rhea stated, "I had a fashion shoot by the clothing company 'Shein' in Paris. The company sent me the tickets. Sushant said it was a good chance for us to spend time together. He cancelled my tickets and booked first class tickets for us. He loved to live king size. I realised that he was spending an enormous amount of money during the trip, but that was how he was. Even before this trip, he went to Thailand with seven of his male friends. He booked a private jet for that trip and spent Rs 70 lakh. So, it was not like he spent the money just on me. He was like that as a person. He loved living like a star. I was not living off Sushant's money. We were living like a couple."