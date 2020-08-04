RGV's next film to be on Arnab Goswami

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is an active 'Twitter' user and constantly shares his opinion through his social media handle. It was recently when journalist Arnab Goswami called Bollywood the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections and lots more during a debate on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The filmmaker, who has lashed out at Arnab Goswami for claiming that Bollywood is murderer of the 'Kai Po Che' star, said that his next film will be titled 'Arnab: The News Prostitute'.

On 'Twitter', Ram Gopal Varma tweeted talking about Arnab and mentioned that he is banking on the fact that the people in cinema industry has no spine and went on to share that until he runs the debate, he will make sure no one's point is ever heard. Moving on, in another tweet, RGV tweeted, "I, for one, am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on Arnab Goswami, in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats."

"My film on him is titled 'Arnab: The News Prostitute'. After extensively studying him, I mulled on whether the tagline should be 'The News Pimp' or 'The News Prostitute', though both are relevant and then I finally settled on prostitute for its sound," he had tweeted.