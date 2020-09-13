Restoring people's health through physiotherapy

Physiotherapy has always played a very important role in restoring physical health by relieving pain and improving muscle and joint function of the body. As September 13 marks the unity and solidarity of the global physiotherapy community, it is an opportunity to recognise the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and the community.



Physiotherapists help people maximise their quality of life by looking at physical, psychological, emotional and social wellbeing. At 'KRV Healthcare and Physiotherapy' Private Ltd, the team works in the health spheres of promotion, prevention, treatment/intervention and rehabilitation.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the role of physiotherapy has been highlighted concerning the treatment and rehabilitation of the patients. Chest physiotherapy and immunity-boosting exercise helps the patients to restore their lungs' capacity and overall well-being. It also facilitates respiratory comfort to critically-ill coronavirus patients. The 'KRV' team and founder Dr Ridwana Sanam have not only treated various conditions but also prevented thousands of surgeries of knee and back pain.

The healthcare industry has switched to using tele-health to help people access support from a physiotherapist so as to manage the impact of COVID-19. It also eliminates the cross-infection risk of COVID-19 as no travel is required.

Exercises and techniques can be watched and learned online from a physiotherapy provider, therefore, reducing hospital stays and bills.

The 'KRV' team is working in the health and education sector to spread awareness regarding musculoskeletal health. The team has customised their products for patients with muscle and joint pain like lumbar belt, cervical collar, knee brace and pain oil spray for people who are unable to come to the clinic for treatment.

"As a philanthropist, it is my responsibility to contribute to the society by restoring the health of the people and to play our part in the health and wellness industry. We have a team of experts that include mental health therapists, spiritual counselors, professional physiotherapists, physio-technicians, who have put all their efforts during this pandemic to serve the community," said Dr Sanam.