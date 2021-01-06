'Responsibility of being Mr Bean is not pleasant'

Hollywood actor Rowan Atkinson, who is globally known and loved for playing the comical character of Mr Bean said that he gets stressed and exhausted when he portrays the character.

Though the 65-year-old is developing an animated film based on the popular character, he shared that he finds 'the weight of responsibility not pleasant', reported 'dailymail.co.uk'.

The veteran actor had played the titular role in the hit series from 1990 to 1995 and also starred in the films 'Bean Movie' (1997) and 'Mr Bean's Holiday' (2007).

"Having made an animated TV series, we are now in the foothills of developing an animated movie for Mr Bean. It is easier for me to perform the character vocally than visually," he said in an interview to 'Radio Times'.

He added, "I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting and I look forward to the end of it."

"I do not like the process of making anything - with the possible exception of 'Blackadder' - because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders, not just mine," confessed Rowan.

The 'Johnny English' star admitted: "Mr Bean's success has never surprised me. Watching an adult behaving in a childish way without being remotely aware of his inappropriateness is fundamentally funny."

"The fact the comedy is visual rather than verbal means it has been successful internationally, too," he commented.

Rowan Atkinson said that the most optimistic he could be about a revival was that it was 'certainly not impossible'.