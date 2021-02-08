Remo D'Souza reveals his plans for 'ABCD 3'

Remo D'Souza revealed that a third part of the popular dance film 'ABCD' is in the offing and also opened up about his fond memories of the first film.

"I cannot say it was my first film, but it was certainly my first commercial film and with my entire team. It has been a very special film not just for me, but the whole team. We did a lot of prep because it was a dance film. But at the same time, it was not that hard because everyone was a dancer in the film, including my actor Prabhudheva. Also, we had Lauren Gottlieb from America, who is a fantastic dancer. It took me a lot of time to prep for the story because it was not only about dance. If it was only dancing, the film would have perhaps not worked as well as it did," said the director.

He added, "I cannot stop. The movie taught me not to stop as dance never stops, it evolves. Every year there is something new to explore, a new story to tell, and I have to keep making these films."