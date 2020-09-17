Remembering Padma Bhushan Vidwan Lalgudi G Jayaraman

As a path breaking musician, creator of his own style or 'bani', prolific composer and a great teacher, Lalgudi G Jayaraman was the stuff legends are made of. It is appropriate, despite the physical constraints of the lockdown, his 90th birthday celebrations are equally grand, all-encompassing and prolific.



Though his actual birthday was on September 17, marked by a lec-dem by Dr Sriram Parsuram, the culmination of the celebrations will be on September 20, 5 PM on the 'YouTube' channel in his name 'Lalgudi Jayaraman - God of Violin'.

One of the most spectacular, indeed the highlight of the tributes is simply entitled 'The Thillana' as acknowledgement of his most visible contribution to Carnatic music, with his over 50 'thillanas', which were amazingly and mostly composed by the maestro when he was in his 30s! Several stalwarts from the world

of North Indian and Carnatic music have spontaneously come forward to participate in this musical compilation.

The Carnatic musicians include his children Lalgudi GJR Krishnan and daughter Vijaylakshmi, disciple Bombay Jayashri, niece Jayanthi Kumaresh and grand nephew Abhishek Raghuram, nadaswaram maestro Injikudi Subramaniam, senior vocalists Aruna Sairam and Sudha Raghunathan, Mandolin U Rajesh, pianist Anil Srinivasan and mridangam maestro Patri Sathish. North Indian classical musicians include Ustad Zakir Hussain (he accompanied the maestro in concert several times), Kaushiki Chakravorty, Debashish Bhattacharya on slide guitar, Rakesh Chaurasia and Purbayan Chatterji. The music has been arranged by noted music director Girish Gopalkrishnan, incidentally also a disciple of Shri Lalgudi ji.

Kaushiki Chakravorty said, "I have always been a great fan as I hardly heard anyone so perfect! It is a big honour for me as I'm not even a Carnatic singer and it is a very complex composition. But I tried to do justice to the composition with utmost sincerity and respect for him."

"I am so happy that I could be a part of this project. There was a time when no musician would end their concert without rendering a Lalgudi ji 'thillana'. It did not matter whether you were his disciple or not. What an oceanic musician, what a well-read and informed mind! One could talk to him about Bertrand Russel, or indeed virtually anything," shared Aruna Sairam.

Another tribute is a dance piece from his award-winning 2007 film 'Sringaram' (unbelievably it was the only film he composed for). Rama Vaidyanathan, Sheejith Krishna and Mythili Prakash have come together to re-interpret the dance 'Mallari', each recording in their own spaces as is now the new norm.

The tribute includes rare footage of vidwan Lalgudi Jayaraman, a discussion of his life by disciple Vishakha Hari, messages from eminent musicians; (a particularly heartfelt message is from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan who played his first Carnatic 'jugalbandi', while still in his late 30s with the much senior Lalgudi ji), a rare concert in which the maestro has played 15 compositions in only 1 'Ragam – Thodi'. He was accompanied by the legends vidwans Umayalpuram Sivaraman and Vikku Vinayakram.

One of the iconic dance-dramas the maestro composed the music for was 'Jaya Jaya Devi', which toured the US for months in several cities in the 1990s. Daughter Vijaylakshmi remembered by saying, "It was very popular as people would travel to the next city to see it again!" Music from this is sung in the tribute.

Truly, as they say, if a musician passes his music on, he is immortal. Lalgudi G Jayaraman lives on!

