Regina introduces 'One Night in Miami' to Oscar race

Regina King, who had taken home with her 'Supporting Actress' Oscar award in 2019 for 'If Beale Street Can Talk', is getting early Hollywood awards buzz for her new film 'One Night In Miami'. She has directed numerous television episodes over the years.

Based on a stage play by Kemp Powers, the film tells a fictional account of four prominent Black Americans gathered in a hotel room in 1964, after a 22-year old Cassius Clay stuns the boxing world with a victory over heavyweight champion Sonny Liston.

King said that as she was crafting the film over the past few years, she seized 'this opportunity to use our art in a powerful way.' But she had no idea what would transpire this year, including the renewed calls for racial justice after the death of George Floyd.

"We had figured that there was going to be another police killing, but we did not know that there was going to be an uprising," she said.

But King is cautious about making a political statement through art.

"I do feel like when you go into something and you want people to leave with a call to arms, call to action or give a message, then that is always better received when you do (it) through an entertaining package," she said.