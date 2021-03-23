'Refused big films because I wanted to marry SSR'

Ankita Lokhande chose to open up about dealing with the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, how their breakup affected her and the big films that she let go off as she wanted to marry and settle down with him.

The two had dated for six years before parting ways in 2016. Her presence besides Sushant's family after his death was lauded by fans. However, recently, she was trolled mercilessly for ending their relationship back in the day.

"I am not blaming anyone. But Sushant made his choice clear. He wanted to go with his career," she said.

The actor added, "I was completely lost back then, but I'm grateful to God that I came out of that phase. For more than two years, I was not in a state of mind to even work and would stay at home lying on the bed without talking to anyone."

For Ankita, there were moments when she did not know what to do, as for her 'life was finished' after Sushant left.

"I would not call myself depressed, but it was immense grief and sadness that I went through. I was also lonely as

most people would offer me sympathy on the surface, but no one cared to understand," Ankita shared.

The actor further revealed, "When I met Shah Rukh Khan sir in Macau with Sushant, he promised to give me the best part.

However, at the back of my mind, I did not want it to work out.

For me, I wanted the best for Sushant as I wanted to build my man and quietly supported him for a long time. Only after my breakup, I realised that I too have my individuality and I need to work on myself and work for myself."

She also stated that how Sanjay Leela Bhansali warned her that she would regret not taking up Bajirao Mastani. While he was keen to have her on board, she had said no to him saying, 'I want to get married'.