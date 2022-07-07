Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell to star in an untitled wedding comedy
Los Angeles: Hollywood stars Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are set to headline a wedding comedy from director Nick Stoller.
According to Variety, the untitled project has landed at Amazon Studios and it will be produced by Ferrell, Witherspoon and Stoller through their respective banners.
The plot details have been kept under wraps, but the premise involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.
Ferrell will produce the project with Jessica Elbaum through his banner Gloria Sanchez, while Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine with the company's Ashley Strumwasser serving as an executive producer.
Stoller, known for films such as "Forgetting Sarah Marshall", "The Five-Year Engagement" and "Neighbors", will produce through Global Solutions along with partner Conor Welch.
