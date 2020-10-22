Rediscover the all-new Imperial experience

The Imperial, a famous five-star hotel and the icon of New Delhi has re-emerged with a promise of an unrivalled safety program, 'I Care'. The wellness initiative focuses on post-pandemic hygiene and well-being procedures and protocols for guests and associates. Guests can now walk in for a spectacular dining experience at their preferred restaurants '1911', 'The Spice Route' and 'San Gimignano' or book a luxurious and stay here without any health or safety concern.



Vijay Wanchoo, Senior Executive VP and GM at 'The Imperial', New Delhi expressed his views on the occasion: "We have complete wellness procedures under 'I Care' and have enhanced health and safety protocols for our guests in all areas of operations. Moreover, our interiors and technical teams have brought back the hotel to its original form in just one month's time by undertaking all hygiene practices and social distancing norms. We have even gone one step ahead by acquiring a machine that sanitises pillows after use and not just the covers."

"As 90 percent of our guests are international, the impact is quite significant in these times due to the decline in cross country travel. The strategy now is to focus mainly on domestic business. It is a challenging situation but with our impeccable product, people and procedures, we shall certainly triumph over" he said further.

The walls have now been restored with the historic artworks. The restaurants now wait for their guests' arrival. The kitchens are again buzzing with chefs back in action.