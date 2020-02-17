Recess voice actor Jason passes away
Los Angeles: Jason Davis, a former child star and voice actor on the Disney Channel animated series Recess, is no more. He was 35. Davis died on Sunday here, reports deadline.com.
On Recess, Davis voiced the character of Mikey Blumberg from 1997-2001 during the show's six-season run. In addition to his voice work, he appeared on Dave's World and Roseanne as a child, as well as in a string of films including Rush Hour, Beverly Hills Ninja and Mafia!
