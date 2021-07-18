Rebel Wilson-starrer 'Senior Year' cast four actors

Los Angeles: Australian star Rebel Wilson's upcoming movie"Senior Year" has added four actors, including Michael Cimino of "Love Victor" fame, to the cast.



The comedy movie, which comes from Paramount Players, will be directed by Alex Hardcastle, known for his work on shows such as "Love, Victor", "You're the Worst" and "Grace And Frankie", reported Deadline.

Brandon Scott Jones is writing the script based on speculative screenplay from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli.

Besides Cimino, Jade Bender, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Avantika have joined the cast.

"Senior Year" is about a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that eluded her.

The comedy's starry ensemble also features Sam Richardson, Angourie Rice, Justin Hartley, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland, Chris Parnell and Alicia Silverstone.

Bender is best known for "Major Crimes" and will be next seen in the TV adaptation of Night School", while Taylor is known for featuring in 2017's horror blockbuster "It" and its 2019 sequel.

Avantika will next be seen in Disney Channel Original movie "Spin".

Wilson will also produce "Senior Year" alongside Todd Garner and Chris Bender.

Jeremy Stein and Jake Wagner are executive producing.

The movie is currently in production.