Ray refuses to work with DC Film's president

Los Angeles: After the completion of WarnerMedia's investigation into the alleged misconduct claimed by 'Justice League' star Ray Fisher against filmmaker Joss Whedon, the actor refused to be a part of any film associated with 'DC Films' President Walter Hamada.

The announcement made by the actor effectively ended Ray Fisher's brief tenure as the DC superhero following the release of Snyder's director's cut of 'Justice League' on 'HBO Max' in 2021.

"Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. He lies and WB PR's failed September 4 hit-piece sought to undermine the very real issues of the 'Justice League' investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him," tweeted Fisher.

His tweet also included a link to a recent 'New York Times' interview with president Hamada talking about the future of 'DC Films', which referred to Snyder's cut of 'Justice League' as 'a storytelling cul-du-sac' with no connection to upcoming projects.

According to 'Variety', the 'September 4 hit-piece' Fisher referred to was a statement from the studio that the actor refused to meet with the third-party investigators, a claim that he denied.

Warner Bros' statement followed a tweet from Fisher in which the actor alleged Hamada 'attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns', a claim that the studio denied.