Raveena Tandon to produce web series on personality disorder
Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon will be writing and producing a web series on multiple personality disorder.
She is backing the project under her home banner AA Films. The web-show will be in the psychological space and is based on the concept of split-personality.
"I am really excited for the world to see a story that I have worked very hard for. This web-series is a gripping story that I have written and it will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seat. Concept-wise this web-series is something very different I have tried, so I hope people love it," Raveena said.
Other details of the show have been kept under wrap. An official announcement will be made soon.
