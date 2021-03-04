Raveena is excited for her 'Netflix' series 'Aranyak'

Raveena Tandon said that she is excited for her digital debut 'Aranyak' due to its interesting script and also stated her kids' reason of joy was that their mother will be seen on streaming giant Netflix's show.

The 46-year-old actor described 'Aranyak' as an intriguing series that traces the journey of her character, cop Kasturi Dogra.

"Kasturi Dogra has incredible strength. It is not that she is trying to level herself in a man's world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that is what attracted me to the show and the character," she said.

"Being associated with the 'Netflix' family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, 'Mom you are going to be on 'Netflix'!' It is a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience," added Tandon.

Produced by 'Roy Kapur Films' and 'Ramesh Sippy Entertainment', ' Aranyak' features Tandon as a cop who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) when a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a Himalayan town. The series is directed by Vinay Vyakul.