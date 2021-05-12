Ravana is fun to play with: Saif

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about how excited he is to play Ravana in Om Raut's upcoming directorial Adipurush', a pan-India mythological magnum opus film. The Bollywood actor said that he will be training hard along with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas to look bulkier than he is.

"Om Raut is going to make me larger than I am, but again, that might be giving it away. There will be some trickery involved, but a lot of it is real. He wants us to train and look particularly tough. The point is that Ravana is India's Satan as he is the demon king. He is the personification of vanity. Everything comes from there – the doom that he prays for and the kingdom that he wants. His whole outlook is just incredibly clouded, blind and vain. He is a monster. He is strong and fun to play in that sense. The whole point of the story is to overcome the monster," he said.

Khan added, " 'Adipurush' is about Lord Rama overcoming Ravana. The stronger he is, the more of an achievement it is for the hero to defeat the evil. So he is dressed up in dazzling clothes. He has got an array of weapons. He has got a tremendous amount of knowledge and power. He says some outrageous things so I still talk to my director saying, 'Oh no.' I will tell you one thing though – I do have ten heads at points, which is one of the cool things. It is wonderfully presented. Om is a student, apart from being a very good director. He has a very exciting vision on this."

"If you are in tune with your feelings, then obviously we are all capable of the most terrible things. If you are honest, those thoughts have flashed through your mind too," shared Saif.