Mumbai: Rasika Dugal to feature in Anshuman Jha's directorial debut
Actors Rasika Dugal and Parambrata have joined the ensemble cast of Anshuman Jha's directorial debut "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli".
Writtten by Bikas Mishra, the film is a black comedy thriller. It already stars Arjun Mathur and Tannishtha Chatterjee in the lead roles.
Talking about the movie's cast, Anshuman said: "I am thankful to have landed actors who are so exemplary at their craft. Each of them fit the part and it's going to be a fun experience shooting with them as a maker, for a change, having worked with them as co-actors earlier.
" I know having such a good cast makes my job a little easier but I have the additional responsibility of living up to each of their standards. But this screenplay by Bikas Mishra is a unique one and I am stoked to tell this tale."
"Lord Curzon Ki Haveli" is expected to go on floors in February in London.
