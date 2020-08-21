'Rashmi Rocket' to go on floor in November

Sports drama Rashmi Rocket starring the fierce Taapsee Pannu commences shooting this November.

Beginning in the salt pans of Kutch, 'Rashmi Rocket' is about a young girl from a village, blessed with a gift - speed. She is an incredibly fast runner. The village fondly knows her as 'Rocket'. When she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she excels but also realises that the race to the finish line is peppered with many hurdles and what seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour and even her very identity.

Taking to their social media, 'RSVP Movies' posted, "We are getting back on track, one lap at a time! 'Rashmi Rocket' is ready to start shooting this November. The film is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon. The upcoming movie will be helmed by Akarsh Khurana, who directed 'Karwaan'.

"We were all set to shoot when the pandemic struck. I'm glad that we are resuming soon. The team and I have been waiting eagerly to set off on this journey. It is a terrific story that I'm excited to tell," said director Akarsh Khurana.

About her work in the new project, Taapsee said, "I have been involved in this project from the very inception stage, so that makes this one really special. Just before the pandemic, I was already three months into my training period to transform into a physique closest to that of a sprinter. This has been a long break but with the kind of subject it is I am excited to restart the journey from scratch again starting with my training."

The 'Thappad' star will be joined by 'Extraction' fame Priyanshu Painyuli in a prominent role in the film.

" 'Rashmi Rocket' is a story of the trials and tribulations that several female athletes face on their journey and the unmatchable resolve shown by each.