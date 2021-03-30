Rashmeet, Fatima test COVID-19 positive

On March 29, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared the news that she tested positive for COVID-19 and was under home quarantine.

Shaikh, 29, took to her 'Instagram' handle and said that she was folloawing all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," wrote the actor.

Singer Rashmeet Kaur, who recently scored a big hit with 'Nadiyon paar' in the Rajkummar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor starrer 'Roohie', informed her fans on the same day that she also tested positive for the virus.

The singer took a rather creative way to share the news that she was home-quarantined and was taking care of herself. In a video uploaded on her 'Instagram' account, Rashmeet showed how she gets tested and the results come in after 48 hours, leaving her shocked in a Bollywood style.

"Got my COVID-19 reports and it is positive. It is day four and home-quarantine is going on. 10 more days left, so what to do? One reel every day? What do you think? Write down all your suggestions. I am taking care of myself. Please stay safe," she said in the video.



