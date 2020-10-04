'Rasbhari' accused of instigating violence against women

Actor Swara Bhasker has responded to a Twitter user who accused her recent series, Rasbhari, of corrupting young minds. The accusation comes at a time when mass protests are being staged across the country, against the recent rape incidents in Hathras and Balrampur.

Attaching images of Swara from the show, the Twitter user wrote in Hindi, "The whole nation is ashamed. This is Swara Bhasker. Shows like Rasbhari serve sex, then preach about violence against women increasing."

In her two-part response, the actor wrote, in Hindi, "This is a wrong and deplorable way of thinking. Sex between consenting adults is the most natural thing. That is how you were born. Rape is an abuse of power, and is forced, non-consensual sex. Understand the difference."

She continued, "Rapes are increasing not because of my roles, but by thinking such as yours. Apply your brain sometimes, Mr Bansal."

This isn't the first time that Rasbhari has come under the scanner. Previously, CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi complained about a scene in the show, which he felt was sexualising children. "Saddened by Webseries #Rasbhari's irresponsible content portraying a little girl child dancing provocatively in front of men drinking.Creators& audience need 2 seriously rethink Freedom of expression or freedom of exploitation? Let's spare children in thedesperate need4 entertainment," he wrote in a tweet.

Swara wrote back, "With respect sir, perhaps you have misunderstood the scene. It's absolutely opposite to how you have described it. The child is dancing by her own choice, the father gets awkward and embarrassed on seeing it. The girl is simply dancing. She doesn't know that the society will sexualise her too. That's all there is to this scene."

She offered clarification in an interview to Rajeev Masand. "It's never a good idea to comment on anything without context, because context is everything," she said.