Rapper Viruss shares story of recreating 'Bam Bhole'

Singer and rapper Viruss is making his Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar's film 'Laxmii'. His original rap 'Bam Bhole', which was released by 'Acme Music' three years back, was recreated by the emerging singer for the new movie.



Talking about the experience of recreating this song, Viruss said, "The original song 'Bam Bhole' had more than 350 million views when the makers approached us. Everyone was already in love with it. However, they wanted to add more energy to the song as the story and the situation of the film required it. That was where team 'Ullumanati' stepped in and added more power and a Bollywood flavour to it and now, it definitely sounds like a 'Bholenath' Bollywood anthem," said the rapper.

Viruss also revealed that everyone, including Akshay, appreciated the work. "Appreciations came from each one of them, but the best one was from the man himself - Akshay Kumar. He had heard the original version earlier and absolutely loved it. He told me that the song has superb energy and a very positive vibe," stated the artist.

Viruss recalled that it was Anup Kumar, owner of 'Ullumanati', who made everything happen. "Anup ji came in touch with the makers and the music coordinator Azeem Dayani. Anup Ji was initially planning to give this song to a Telugu film, but Akshay Kumar expressed his willingness to release it in his movie. That was how we came to a conclusion and recreated this for 'Laxmii'," concluded Viruss.