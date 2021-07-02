Rapper Viruss' new song 'Shy' receives tremendous response

Singer Ayush Talniya has collaborated with well-acclaimed rapper Viruss and Dubai-based model Jumana Khan for his upcoming song 'Shy'. The three artists promise a beautiful track along with a visually appealing music video.



"The song got released on June 26 and is a romantic track that expresses a guy's feelings when he falls in love at first sight," revealed Ayush.

Ayush gained stardom after winning 'Best Vocalist at MTV Band of the Year' followed by his various hit songs which are still ruling the music charts.

Viruss, on the other hand became a star rapper after the tremendous success of 'Bam Bholle', a song starring Akshay Kumar for the film 'Laxmii'. Their collaboration has raised the audience's expectations and they are eagerly waiting to see the response from the audience.

The lyrics and music of this song are given by 'Ullumanati', a well-known music production house that has released multiple hit songs over the years. The music video will be released on Aatma Music's 'YouTube' channel.

Throwing light on how the song was conceived, Viruss said, "It was Vaseem Qureshi's idea to bring out some fresh music for the audience with urban pan India lyrics. Shy's music was produced during the lockdown and everyone in team 'Aatma Music' loved it from the very first moment. At last, I came on board for the rap. The lyrics of this song are in Hindi, Punjabi and English language and can easily be understood pan India. The music and composition are fresh and will bring newness to the listeners."

The music video features Jumana Khan, who is one of the most popular social media influencers and actors from Dubai.

"Jumana looks gorgeous in the video and is an important part of our song. It was a nice experience working with her as she is so down-to-earth and professional. I would love to work with her in near future," shared Ayush.

He further stated that the team was always keen to shoot it in a very urban modern city and Dubai was one of the best choices.

Ayush and Viruss strongly believe that for any music

project, audio is the backbone. It has to be strong. But video plays an essential role in bringing out its beauty.

Concluding his point, Ayush said, "All the team of 'Aatma Music', producers Vaseem Qureshi and Ayyub Qureshi deserve a special mention for believing in the song. All in all, it is a team effort which brings out the best in a product."