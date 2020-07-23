Ranvir talks about B'wood 'flunkies'

Ranvir Shorey, who recently hit out at 'independent film crusaders' who have turned into 'mainstream Bollywood flunkies', shared details of the ordeal he went through in Bollywood. When a 'Twitter' user asked him to take inspiration from Kangana Ranaut and publicly name the saboteurs of the industry, he said that he refrains from doing so because he has no proof of their wrongdoing, but added that he has been a victim himself.

"I do not take any names because I have no evidence to prove their complicity! But the reason I speak is because I went through the same professional and social isolation, bad mouthing and lies in the press and psychological trauma from 2003 to 2005 with the same people who are now involved," he wrote on 'Twitter'.

According to Ranvir, things got so bad that he was forced to leave India at one point. He said that the only reason he was not completely broken was because he had the support of his friends and family.

"The despair I went through at the time was enough to break me, but I survived thanks to my family and a few friends. I even had to leave the country because of how toxic the environment got for me. Coincidence? No. Modus operandi? Yes," he wrote, adding that he was around 33 years old at the time.

The 'Sonchiriya' actor was recently involved in a war of words with director Anurag Kashyap, who took his tweets on 'independent film crusaders' as a slight.