Ranvir opens up on his fallout with the Bhatts

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey opened up on his falling out with the Bhatt family in the early 2000s and how it impacted his career in films.

The 'Lootcase' star was in a relationship with Pooja Bhatt. Unfortunately, it ended bitterly with her filing a police complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her. However, he claimed that she would get violent after drinking.

Ranvir revealed that he did not choose to 'make enemies out of them'. He also said that they began spreading lies about him.

"Firstly, I do not think they are that powerful. Secondly, it is not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public," shared Ranvir on his feud with the Bhatts.

Speaking on finding work in the cinema industry, he said, "It becomes hard because you do not get as many good opportunities. You have to make do with smaller opportunities. If there is adversity, you have to find a way to work around it. So even if it did affect the work coming my way, like they say, when God shuts one door, he opens another."

He added, "I had my own fate. They can try to put you down but they cannot take away your destiny."

Earlier, Shorey had said that he was 'professionally and socially isolated' after his fallout with the Bhatts. He added that they would spread false rumours about him being an alcoholic and abuser.