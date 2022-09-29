Ranveer wants to reunite with Deepika on-screen

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are two of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood currently. As a couple, they often set couple goals and never fail in making the hearts of their fans melt with their mushy posts and love for each other. The '83' star often goes overboard in expressing his love for his beautiful wife and he did that yet again when he could not stop praising Deepika and opened up about their relationship.

Ranveer Singh recently made an appearance at an event and went gaga over his wife. When asked about their relationship with Deepika, the 'Gunday' star quipped, "Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is 10 years of me and Deepika."

He further added that he wished to share the screen once again with his wife.

"The last time I performed with Deepika in depth, was in 2014-2015. She and I have both had a personal evolution since then in our capacities as people and as actors. I think it would be really interesting to explore the co-actor dynamic with her. I hope we get an opportunity," he added.

Singh even praised Deepika Padukone for her performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. He quipped that for a person who has had a battle with mental health and anxiety and performing a part like that is such a challenge.

"I have nothing but the utmost amount of respect for that kind of honesty, authenticity and fineness in the craft. I admire her hugely as an actor," he stated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Deepika Padukone will be seen in 'Pathaan' alongside John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan and she also has 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan.