Ranveer Singh unveils teaser of his cricket drama '83'

On November 26, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh unveiled the first teaser of his much-awaited film '83'.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, '83' chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Singh shared the 59-second-long clip on his social media handle that recreated the iconic dismissal of West Indies legend Vivian Richards from the match.

"The greatest story. The greatest glory. '83' is releasing in cinemas on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The teaser is out now. Trailer to be out on November 30," he wrote.

The teaser opens with a packed Lord's cricket stadium where the crowd is rooting for the Indian team and then shows Madan Lal bowling to Richards.

After the West Indies batsman played a pull shot, Singh's Kapil Dev runs and takes the catch. Richard's dismissal was one of the pivotal moments that had shifted the match in India's favour.

The trailer of the cricket drama, which also features Deepika Padukone as Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, will be released on November 30.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.