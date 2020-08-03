Ranveer Singh turns producer

Ranveer Singh will complete ten years in the industry in December 2020. However, unlike his contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and even Deepika, he did not turn producer. A few years back, he had said in an interview that he felt that he does not have high business acumen to become one. Hence, he

said that he would rather be a creative producer.

According to sources, the talented performer has changed his mind and has finally donned the producer's hat. Ranveer quietly registered his production house way back on December 28, 2017 along with his mother, Anju Bhavnani. The name of the production house is quite filmy as he named it as 'Maa Kasam Films'.

An industry insider could not stop smiling when he heard the name and told this writer, "What a name for a banner! Only Ranveer could have thought of something like this. Aur naam sunn ke lagta hai ki Ranveer Singh ka production house hai! After all, he is a bindaas Mumbai filmy guy and hence someone like him ought to have such a title for his banner."

"The name 'Maa Kasam Films' is just apt. It also gives a vibe that it is a production house that will focus on entertaining, massy films. That is something that the industry badly needs. And he has grown up on 'masala' Hindi films and he worships actors like Govinda, Anil Kapoor, the Khans etc Based on all these factors, we are sure he will make

big budget commercial entertainers," said a trade source.