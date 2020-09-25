Ranveer requests NCB to join Deepika's interrogation

Deepika Padukone recently got summoned by the 'Narcotics Control Bureau' (NCB) for interrogation after a few chats of her allegedly discussing 'maal' and 'hash' with the manager, Karishma Prakash came to light. She was reportedly summoned over call as she was in Goa shooting for her upcoming film helmed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika along with her husband Ranveer Singh took a charter plane to come back to Mumbai. According to a report, Ranveer requested 'NCB' to let him be a part of the interrogation that is to happen on September 26.

The report further revealed that Ranveer made such a request to NCB as Deepika sometimes suffers from anxiety and panic attacks. However, no official confirmation was made on it. As soon as the reports of Deepika getting linked to

the alleged drug nexus of Bollywood made

it to the headlines, Ranveer flew down to Goa to be by the side of his wife. It was also reported that Ranveer attended Deepika's video call with her team of lawyers to discuss the further course of action.