Ranveer becomes the brand ambassador of NBA

On September 30, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was named as the 'National Basketball Association' (NBA) brand ambassador for India. The actor said he has loved basketball and the NBA since childhood.

"I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment," said Ranveer.

In this capacity, Ranveer Singh will work with the NBA to help grow the league's profile in India throughout its landmark 75th Anniversary Season in 2021-22.

"With the NBA tipping off its 75th season celebrations, there could not have been a better time to join forces with the league and support their efforts to grow basketball in the country," he admitted.

The 'Gully Boy' star will attend 'NBA All-Star 2022' in Cleveland, where he will post behind-the-scenes social media content and meet NBA players and legends. Ranveer previously attended 'NBA All-Star 2016' in Toronto, where he sat courtside at the 'NBA All-Star Game'.

NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum said, "We are excited to work with Ranveer to engage with fans in India and around the world on a variety of platforms."