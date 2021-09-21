Rani finishes Estonia schedule of 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has completed the month-long first schedule of her next feature film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' that was being filmed in Estonia.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's 'Emmay Entertainment' and 'Zee Studios'.

The film follows the journey of a mother who wages a battle against an entire country.

The news of the schedule wrap was shared by 'Emmay Entertainment' on 'Instagram' recently.

"It is a wrap in Estonia for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'! Mapping this dynamic journey and a big thank you to everyone," the post read.

According to the makers, keeping in mind the COVID-19 safety protocols, the entire cast and crew shot in a bio bubble with all necessary precautions.

The final schedule of the film is expected to begin shooting in India soon.

Mukherji's last big screen outing was 2019's 'Mardaani 2'. She will be seen next in Yash Raj Films' 'Bunty aur Babli 2'.