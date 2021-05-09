Rani Bharati is the game-changer of Bihar politics

The makers of 'Maharani' recently released its trailer, which gave a peek into the game of politics. As the trailer begins, viewers could hear a voice-over that stated how politics is similar to the game of chess.

Later, the important characters of the series, Sohum Shah and Amit Sial, come into the view. As the series is based in Bihar, Sohum could be seen essaying the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Amit Sial seems to be playing someone from the opposition party.

The series' trailer surely promises drama, violence and a tale, which will keep one on the edge of the seat.

In chess, one cannot achieve victory until the player takes over the queen and in this series, Rani Bharati, which is played by Huma Qureshi, is the queen. The clip presented her journey from the wife of a Chief Minister to becoming the Chief Minister herself.

"In a twist of fate, Rani Bharti's life changes drastically overnight. Featuring the dynamic Huma Qureshi in the lead, the show showcases how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state's political machinery in a blink. While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the Chief Minister's sudden announcement shocks everyone to the core including his wife Rani Bharati," the makers described the show.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the show features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar and others. Based out of Bihar, 'Maharani' is a fictionalised series that is set to release on May 28 on 'SonyLIV'.