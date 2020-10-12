Randhir set to revive 'RK Films'

The iconic banner 'RK Films' was established by Raj Kapoor in 1948 and it has almost been about 21 years since the banner has not produced anything. The first film produced under the banner was 'Aag' and the film released in 1948 starring the legendary Raj Kapoor and Nargis. In the years since, several other films such as 'Awaara', 'Shri 420', 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Bobby', 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' and 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' had released under the banner.

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed his plans of reviving 'RK Films' and also revealed that he will be directing a love story under the banner.

After Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, Randhir took over the production house. In a recent interview, Randhir said, "Well, it is happening. We are reviving the 'RK banner' now. It will happen soon in a couple of months."

"The film will be a love story. I shall direct it," he added.

However, he remained secretive about the cast and said that the announcement of this film will be grand.

"Well, I cannot tell you any more about it at this point of time. But we will throw out the news of the cast with a bang," he said.

It has been 21 years since a film was produced under the 'RK Films' banner. The last film was 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' in 1999, directed by Rishi Kapoor.