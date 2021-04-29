Randhir Kapoor tests positive for Coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He got admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. A statement from the hospital's CEO and Executive Director, Dr Santosh Shetty confirmed the news.

The statement read, "Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital Mumbai for COVID-19 treatment on the night of April 28. His condition remains stable."

74-year-old actor Randhir Kapoor was reportedly taken to the hospital on April 28 following some breathing issues. His COVID-19 report came in positive on April 29.

The veteran actor is an Indian producer and director who used to be an established actor in the 1970s. He is known for his roles in 'Kal Aaj Aur Kal', 'Dharam Karam', 'Raampur Ka Lakshman', 'Kasme Vaade', 'Haath Ki Safai', 'Chacha Bhatija' and many other films.