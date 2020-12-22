Randhawa, Sussanne arrested for violating COVID-19 norms

After the Mumbai Police raided a Mumbai nightclub on the late night of December 21, many people got arrested and booked for violating COVID-19 norms. Among them were singer Guru Randhawa, cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.The accused were later released on bail.

Speaking about the incident, Guru said, "I, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred on the night of December 21. Unfortunately, I was not aware of the local authorities' decision of night curfew, but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials. I promise to comply with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future."

Cricketer Suresh Raina also said, "I was in Mumbai for a shoot which extended to late hours and was invited by a friend for a quick dinner post the same prior to him taking his flight back to Delhi. I was not aware of the local timings and protocols. Once pointed out, I immediately complied with the procedures

laid out by the authorities and regret the unfortunate and unintentional incident. I always hold rules and laws laid down by governing bodies with the highest regard and will continue to do so in the future as well."

On December 21, the Maharashtra government had declared the news of night curfew in municipal corporation areas for a period of 15 days as a precautionary measure.