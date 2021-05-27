Randeep slammed for 'casteist joke' against Mayawati

New Delhi: 'Kick' star Randeep Hooda recently landed in trouble over a nine-year video in which he was seen making derogatory comments against 'Bahujan Samaj Party' chief Mayawati.

The 43-second clip from an event, which was organised by a media house in 2012, resurfaced when a 'Twitter' user shared it. In the video, Hooda could be seen cracking a joke, being castigated as casteist and sexist and was also seen laughing along with the audience.

Nine years later, Twitterati and others were not amused and were furious at the 'Radhe' star's comments against a powerful woman leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

"If this does not explain how casteist and sexist this society is, especially towards Dalit women, I do not know what will with the kind of joke shared with such an audacity with the crowd. Randeep Hooda, a top Bollywood actor, talked about a Dalit woman like this, who has been the voice of the oppressed," read the tweet of the user who first shared the clip.

CPI-ML Politburo leader Kavita Krishnan also weighed in on the video, describing Hooda's comments as a 'casteist, misogynist'.

" 'Not a 'joke Randeep Hooda. You are doing what casteist, misogynist and insecure people do when confronted with women whose strength they fear by attacking the woman as unattractive," Krishnan wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The video attracted hundreds of comments on social media with many criticising and asking the actor to apologise.

Another user said she was 'appalled' after watching the clip.

"Randeep Hooda was not a teenager when he cracked it. The only acceptable way to move forward is an unconditional apology without

any explanation and gas-lighting. Anything less is a waste of time," tweeted one user.