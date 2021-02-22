Ranbir to join Aamir in the sequel of 'PK'

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer 'PK', confirmed that the team will make a sequel. He further added about how they had shown Ranbir Kapoor's character at the end of the movie and said that there is a story to tell about it. However, Chopra also stated that writer Abhijat Joshi did not pen the script yet and that it will happen once he writes the same.

The hit 2014 movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also featured the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a pivotal role.

Earlier, Hirani had talked about how people were unhappy with the script as Aamir Khan had to leave the planet. He then added it was after that the makers decided to show PK's return to earth with another native from his planet. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of this particular native in the same.