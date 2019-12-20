Ranbir, Shraddha to star in Luv Ranjan's next
Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been roped in for filmmaker Luv Ranjan's yet-untitled next directorial.
The film, which also be produced by Ranjan and Ankur Garg under their banner Luv Films, will hit the big screens on March 16, 2021.
Talking about the movie, Garg said: "We are excited to present Luv's film with Ranbir & Shraddha's fresh pairing and hope that the audience will feel the same when they watch the film."
Luv Films has earlier delivered hit films such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De.
With this Ranbir-Shraddha starrer Luv will be returning to the directors chair after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in
2018.
