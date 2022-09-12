Ranbir Kapoor on 'Brahmastra' success - 'Audience's love is the biggest brahmastra'

The much-awaited fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' hit cinema halls on September 9. While the film garnered mixed reviews, it is having a good run at the box office. On September 11, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji met fans at a screening of 'Brahmastra'. At the screening, Ranbir expressed his happiness at the success of the film.

Ranbir shared that the love 'Brahmastra' is getting from the audience is the biggest 'brahmastra' for the team. The actor held Ayan close and said, "I am extremely happy, proud of this boy/man standing right here."

Kapoor mentioned Ayan's hard work, love and dedication to the film and said that he has not seen anyone doing this much for a movie in his entire life.

Talking about the audience, Ranbir Kapoor said, "Thank you. You guys are getting entertained and having a great time at the cinemas. This is what it is all about. Coming back to cinemas, seeing emotions, getting entertained, laughing, clapping, this is what cinema is all about. I am just happy to be back at the cinemas."

'Brahmastra', which has already made a worldwide collection of Rs 160 crore in just two days of its release, also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the first instalment of the trilogy.