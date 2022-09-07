Ranbir Kapoor calls 'Highway' Alia Bhatt's best film

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated movie 'Brahmastra', recently opened up on his favourite performance by his wife, Alia Bhatt.

Alia, who made her debut with the 2012 film 'Student of the Year', has had quite an eventful journey in cinema as she has constantly delivered terrific performances one after the other, but, after all these years, Ranbir's favourite performance of Alia remains her second film, 'Highway'.

Talking about it, Ranbir said in the video on a popular film site, "She probably had the best year any artist has ever had in the history of actors. She has had 'Gangubai', 'RRR', 'Darlings' and now she's going to have 'Brahmastra'. The obvious choice would be 'Gangubai', but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards and that was 'Highway'."

"I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it in the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor, which is probably what Indian cinema and world cinema weren't ready for. I hadn't seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then."

For Alia, Ranbir's performance in 'Barfi!' (which was incidentally released in the same year when she made her screen debut) takes the cake.

Talking about her husband's performance in 'Barfi!', Alia said, "I think it is just so simple, funny at the same time, so heartbreaking. He literally did not speak throughout the film, did everything through his eyes and that was the most beautiful part. It is one of my favourite, most impactful Ranbir Kapoor performances."

As 'Brahmastra' nears its release, the film has become a part of their DNA now, as Ranbir mentioned in the video, "It has been five years. Ayan, Alia and I are also really close friends. So, on every occasion in our lives, if it's a birthday, Diwali, Christmas or our marriage, we were always talking about 'Brahmastra'. So, it never really left our system."