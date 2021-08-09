'Ranbir and Alia are getting married this year'

While fans are eagerly waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to announce their wedding, Lara Dutta believes that it might take place this year. The couple has been dating since 2017, and last year Ranbir had said that had it not been for the pandemic, the two would have been married by now.

In an interview with a leading daily, Lara, who recently made waves for her transformation into Indira Gandhi for BellBottom, said that she was from the 'older generation', and was not aware about which couples from the younger generation are dating. "I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not," she said.

When Ranbir and Alia's wedding was brought up as an example, Lara said, "I believe that they are getting married this year."

Ranbir and Alia have mingled well with each other's families, and Alia often shares photo with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. On her birthday, Alia had shared a photo with her and penned a warm caption, "Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54."

Recently, during an episode of 'Super Dancer Chapter 4', Ranbir's cousin, Karisma was taken by surprise at the suggestion that Alia should be counted as a part of the Kapoor family. As Karisma named the actors in the family, her co-judge Anurag Basu joked, "You can add Alia to that list now." Karisma smiled, and pretended to zip her lips.

Last year, in an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Ranbir said that he wanted to 'tick mark'

that goal soon in his life. "I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life," he said.