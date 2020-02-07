Ranbir, Alia to marry in December

New Delhi: Putting end to all speculation, Ranbir and Alia are all set to tie knot in 2020, after the release of their movie Brahmastra on December 4.

The two have been in a relationship since 2017, but always maintained a distance from media and refrained from commenting on their relationships.

The speculated wedding preparations have already began at Ranbir and Alia's homes as the extended family members have been informed about the wedding and asked to save the date, according to Rajeev Masand's recent column in Open magazine.

Last week, the couple made an appearance at the wedding reception of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra along with Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor. Ranbir and Alia have been clicked several times together, which always made their fans curious about their relationship status.

Even after making headlines for many times, the duo never opened up about their relationship in media.

Now, the news of their marriage has came out like a storm on the internet and everyone is waiting for the couple to announce it personally.

During an interview with a newspaper, Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt expressed his affection for his daughter's better half and said that he loves Ranbir.

"Well, of course they're in love. You don't need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he's a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they'll have to figure out. Whether it's heading towards that port called 'marriage' – which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century – is something for them to figure out," the filmmaker said in that interview.

Ranbir and Alia will be sharing space on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji directorial

Brahmastra, which has been scheduled to release on December 4 and their marriage is speculated to take place after the movie's release.