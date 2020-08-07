Ramesh confirms offering SSR a film

Producer Ramesh Taurani revealed that he offered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a film, but refused to comment further on the matter. When asked if he sensed anything amiss when he spoke to the late actor, Taurani said that he could not tell as they were talking on the phone.

According to call detail records, Taurani, Nikkhil Advani and Sushant's agent Uday Singh Gauri were on a four-way conference call for the narration of a film, on the afternoon of June 13, a day before the actor was found dead. The producer confirmed that he had spoken with the 'Kai Po Che' star about a film.

When asked if he was planning to sign Sushant, Taurani said, "I was but I do not want to comment on it." He then requested to 'let the CBI do their work'. Taurani was unable to comment on the late actor's mental state at the time.

"I was calling him on the phone, how would I know?" he said. When asked if the actor sounded normal, he replied in the affirmative. He added that it was just an 'initial talk' and the film was not finalised.

Sushant's agent Uday shared details about the conversation.

"We did a narration where Nikkhil Advani narrated an idea to him. You should actually corroborate this with Nikkhil and Ramesh Taurani too. They had called me and I had called Sushant. It was a four-way conference call between Nikkhil, Ramesh, myself and Sushant," he said.

Uday said that Sushant's state of mind appeared to be 'normal'.

"I was on the call, but I was just hearing because the narration was being given by Nikkhil. Sushant was asking the right questions," he said. He also said that he had called Sushant back after the narration and asked how it went. The late actor had reportedly told him that he liked the narration and that they should wait for the script.

