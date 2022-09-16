Ram Gopal Varma talks about 'Liger' failure

Ram Gopal Varma, who shared his two cents on the failure of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger at the box office, blamed Vijay's aggressive nature and arrogant statements made during film promotions as a reason for the flop and negative impact. He also added that the 'Arjun Reddy' star triggered Hindi audiences with his aggressive speeches unlike big stars Allu Arjun, Prabhas and others who are known for their humility.

The filmmaker also reacted to the #BoycottLiger trend on social media and said, "Vijay is naturally aggressive on stage. He has attention-grabbing antics. But the fundamental reason why there was a 'Boycott Liger' movement in Bollywood is because of Karan Johar, who is associated with the project. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, it has become common for Bollywood folk to boycott Karan's films."

RGV also further added that unlike other South Indian stars like Prabhas, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who are known for humility, Vijay was arrogant in the comparison.