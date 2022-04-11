Ram Charan gets candid about cinema beyond boundaries

While reading the books of cinema history, one shall surely read about the cinematic success of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', featuring Ram Charan and NTR Jr. The massive attention it grabbed is as big as it can get.

From the 1000 crores entry to the 20 million worldwide numbers, it has been one of the biggest successes that the industry has witnessed, especially after the dry spell of COVID-19 and its aftermath. It has come as a beacon of hope for the future of cinema, let alone pan-India but also worldwide.

Mega power star Ram Charan recently spoke to a leading publication. He candidly spoke about cinema beyond boundaries when asked why Bollywood films are indeed not as appreciated in the South, whereas films like 'RRR' and 'Pushpa' have broken records in the North.

"I want a director from Hindi cinema to make a pan-Indian film which caters to even the South. Salman Khan tweeted saying, 'I really love Ram, Rajamouli and Tarak's work but why are our films not being appreciated in the South'. It is so candid of him to say that, but I believe it is not Salman Ji's fault or some film's fault but the writing. It is the director who has to transcend these boundaries of 'hamara movie idhar hi dekhenge, hamara movie udhar hi dekhenge'. Every writer should write movies like Vijayendra Prasad ('RRR') or Rajamouli and say, 'believe in it'," he said.