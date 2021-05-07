Rakul to play condom tester in her next

Actor Rakul Preet Singh will soon be seen in the role of a condom tester in her next yet-to-be-titled film being produced under Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies. The film is being directed by Tejas Deoskar.

Tejas shared in a statement that the film is a social family entertainer "which aims at destigmatising the use of condoms." He said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at destigmatising the use of condoms and for this one, I always believed Rakul was best suited for the character. She brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, she was our first choice."

Tejas further revealed that as soon as Rakul heard the narration, she jumped on board. The announcement explains that a condom tester is a 'Quality Control Executive' hired by condom brands before their product hits the market.

The shoot for the film will commence in the coming months.

Rakul is looking forward to the release of Sardar Ka Grandson where she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta.